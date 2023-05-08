Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,944,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,625 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Knowles were worth $48,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 12,434.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 1,897,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,698.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 1,505,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,732,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,608,000 after buying an additional 428,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,828,000 after buying an additional 282,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the third quarter worth $2,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Knowles Stock Up 1.8 %

KN stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.25.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

