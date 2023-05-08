Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 16,584 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,584 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 6.33% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $50,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 142.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $165.98 on Monday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $102.12 and a one year high of $168.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.55.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 21.37%.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.