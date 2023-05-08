Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 333,049 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 993,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,049 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 3.05% of Helios Technologies worth $54,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,823,000 after buying an additional 21,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,702,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,055,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after buying an additional 94,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HLIO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $61.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.30. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

