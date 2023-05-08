Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 33,457 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 738,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $60,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,687,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after acquiring an additional 18,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 2.8 %

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $116.36 on Monday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $119.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day moving average is $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

