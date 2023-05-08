Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 385,785 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,394,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 385,785 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.07% of Independence Realty Trust worth $40,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 124,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 203,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IRT. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE IRT opened at $16.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 243.49%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.