Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 38,956 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,956 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.67% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $59,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,153,000 after acquiring an additional 559,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after acquiring an additional 451,263 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,225,000 after acquiring an additional 243,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after purchasing an additional 506,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $1,103,521.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,611.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $78,546.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,153.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,195 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,892. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $84.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.24 and its 200 day moving average is $76.28.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

