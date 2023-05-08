Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 41,053 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 552,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,053 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $41,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

