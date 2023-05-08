Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.65% of Comerica worth $56,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 119.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Comerica from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Comerica Stock Up 16.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $36.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $61.83.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.