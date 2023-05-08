Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,222 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.18% of CBRE Group worth $43,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in CBRE Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $74.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

