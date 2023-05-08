Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 433,945 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 710,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,945 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $47,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,614,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,297,000 after purchasing an additional 125,697 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,184,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 67,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,581,000 after acquiring an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,975,000 after purchasing an additional 113,177 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $74.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,455.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

