Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 57,652 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57,652 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.85% of Curtiss-Wright worth $54,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $163.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.45. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $83,344.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares in the company, valued at $570,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 492 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $83,344.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,708.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $1,459,205. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.