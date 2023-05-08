Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 73,397 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,397 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.22% of M&T Bank worth $55,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 401,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in M&T Bank by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 204,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,893 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $118.58 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.21.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

