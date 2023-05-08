Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 8,858 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,858 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.50% of Carlisle Companies worth $61,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,315,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,490,437,000 after purchasing an additional 100,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,940,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,126,000 after purchasing an additional 167,704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,048 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 452,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,972,000 after purchasing an additional 69,972 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $213.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

