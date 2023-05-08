Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,917,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,451 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $63,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 16,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $508,817.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,738.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and have sold 27,970 shares worth $1,057,049. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $33.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

