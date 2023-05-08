Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) versus Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Head-To-Head Review

Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tingo Group and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingo Group $146.04 million 3.07 -$47.07 million N/A N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $8.55 billion 5.34 $1.11 billion $5.39 39.67

Risk & Volatility

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Tingo Group.

Tingo Group has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tingo Group and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 0 3 8 1 2.83

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus target price of $217.71, suggesting a potential upside of 1.82%. Given Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Profitability

This table compares Tingo Group and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingo Group -32.23% -16.05% -8.70% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 13.22% 18.86% 4.24%

Summary

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. beats Tingo Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingo Group

(Get Rating)

Tingo Group, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities. It is also involved in the growing telematics and commercial mobile resource management market, with a focus on designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions. The company was founded on January 31, 2002 and is headquartered in Montvale, NJ.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services. The Corporate segment manages clean energy and other investments. The company was founded by Arthur J. Gallagher in1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

