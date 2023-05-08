TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $225.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $214.71.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Up 1.9 %

BLD opened at $215.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $227.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.23 and its 200 day moving average is $181.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $70,298,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 350.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 409,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,079,000 after buying an additional 318,593 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $55,524,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.