Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 6,329 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 62,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 651,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,985,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $55.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

