Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tractor Supply by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $240.33 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.72.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

