Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target Cut to GBX 285 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIFGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.87) to GBX 285 ($3.56) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TNLIF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Trainline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trainline presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $371.25.

Shares of TNLIF stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Trainline has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

