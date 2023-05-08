U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Price Target Raised to $116.00

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $73.30 and a fifty-two week high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $148.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 79.63%.

In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $37,995.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $37,995.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $91,810.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,906 shares in the company, valued at $998,326.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,814 shares of company stock worth $484,853. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at $890,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

