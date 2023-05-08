UBS Group Boosts Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $98.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.50.

Bruker Trading Down 3.7 %

BRKR opened at $78.53 on Friday. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.10.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 148,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $12,009,594.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,349,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,111,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,460 shares of company stock valued at $19,831,517. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bruker by 4.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Bruker by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bruker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 151.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,013,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,780,000 after purchasing an additional 610,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bruker by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after buying an additional 58,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

