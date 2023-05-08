UBS Group Boosts Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $93.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAH. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.08.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $83.20 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.21.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 113.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,893,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth approximately $133,360,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.