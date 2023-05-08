UBS Group Raises AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $29.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AZEK. Stephens boosted their price objective on AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.91. AZEK has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $30.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.60.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $295,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,788,896.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $153,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at $943,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $295,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,788,896.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,810,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,231,810 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AZEK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in AZEK by 6.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,414,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,471,000 after purchasing an additional 564,872 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,126,000 after acquiring an additional 917,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,508,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,303,000 after acquiring an additional 149,132 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

