UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UDR by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in UDR by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 647,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after buying an additional 35,881 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in UDR by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 74,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in UDR by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 165,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $41.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 137.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.57. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 560.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UDR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.66.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Stories

