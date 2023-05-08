Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Under Armour from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.52.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Under Armour by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Under Armour by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

