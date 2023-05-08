Under Armour (UA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Under Armour has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.52-$0.56 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UA opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 713.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 35,467 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Under Armour by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Under Armour by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $5,444,000. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Further Reading

