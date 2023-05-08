Under Armour (UAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Under Armour to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Under Armour has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.52-$0.56 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.52-$0.56 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Under Armour Price Performance

UAA stock opened at $8.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.52.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

See Also

