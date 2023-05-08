United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives $421.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $421.08.

Several research firms have commented on URI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $342.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.09.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,415,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

