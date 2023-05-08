United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $560,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $342.05 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.84 and its 200-day moving average is $381.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on URI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.