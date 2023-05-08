Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UTI opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a market cap of $209.62 million, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $10.01.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $783,358.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 621,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,537.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

UTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

