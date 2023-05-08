V2X (VVX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect V2X to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. V2X has set its FY23 guidance at $3.80 to $4.30 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.80-$4.30 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. V2X had a positive return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $978.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect V2X to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

V2X Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE VVX opened at $43.15 on Monday. V2X has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 205.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have commented on VVX. Raymond James upped their price target on V2X from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on V2X in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVX. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of V2X in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000.

About V2X

(Get Rating)

V2X, Inc provides solutions and support to defense clients globally. It delivers integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. The company was founded on July 5, 2022 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading

