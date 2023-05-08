Vacasa (VCSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Vacasa has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $218.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.29 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 66.00%. On average, analysts expect Vacasa to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VCSA opened at $0.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vacasa has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $7.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54.

In related news, Director Eric Breon sold 169,277 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $157,427.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,619.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vacasa by 121.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vacasa by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 134,670 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Adams Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vacasa by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after buying an additional 2,236,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

