Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Valaris in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Valaris from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Valaris Stock Performance

VAL stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.26. Valaris has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Insider Activity at Valaris

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $433.60 million for the quarter. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 15.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of Valaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $12,117,898.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,927,574.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valaris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Valaris during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valaris by 80.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 49.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading

