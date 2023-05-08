Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,460,000 after acquiring an additional 159,680 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,945,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,812,000 after acquiring an additional 110,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $107.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

