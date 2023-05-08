Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 32,348 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,348 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in CME Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $185.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $212.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.65.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CME. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

