Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 405.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,488 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.12% of Bio-Techne worth $15,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in Bio-Techne by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $83.13 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $99.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.