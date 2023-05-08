Van ECK Associates Corp Has $13.63 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,484 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,513 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,030,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,728,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,583,000 after purchasing an additional 861,031 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $41.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

