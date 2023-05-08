Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,195 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 375,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 523,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL opened at $203.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.37 and a 200-day moving average of $241.49. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.