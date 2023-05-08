Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.08.

Insider Activity

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $458.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $436.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $431.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $463.70.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

