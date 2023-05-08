Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,642 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 996,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

Nucor Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $142.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.77 and its 200 day moving average is $150.06. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

