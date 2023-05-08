Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 4,365 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $223.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.63. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -698.03%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

