Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $41,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $206.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $228.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

