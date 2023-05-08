Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CEO Raju Mohan Sells 30,000 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,178,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,613,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Raju Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Raju Mohan sold 9,255 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $268,487.55.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Raju Mohan sold 13,230 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $394,386.30.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 1.8 %

VTYX stock opened at $39.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTYX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

