Vertex Energy (VTNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on VTNR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,118,607.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $539,994.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at $45,769,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $670,003.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,583,941 shares in the company, valued at $56,118,607.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 291,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,995 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,725,000 after buying an additional 7,048,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,264,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,335,000 after buying an additional 776,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $6,655,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 639,245 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 467.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 370,881 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

