Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,134,523.74 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 83,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $2,134,523.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,751,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,829,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 3,075 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $77,797.50.

On Monday, April 24th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 66,038 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,678,685.96.

On Friday, April 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 305,393 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $7,873,031.54.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 76,114 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $1,911,983.68.

On Monday, April 17th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,524 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $263,731.44.

On Friday, April 14th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,565 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $240,177.15.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 74,477 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $2,117,381.11.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 38,964 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $1,042,287.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 79,050 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $2,056,881.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 97,221 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $2,540,384.73.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of VIR stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIR. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

