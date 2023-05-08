Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives $6.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Virgin Galactic Stock Performance

Shares of SPCE opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $8.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 21,632.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 800.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 337.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.