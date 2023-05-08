Virgin Galactic (SPCE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 21,632.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.14%. The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 800.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of SPCE opened at $3.61 on Monday. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $991.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Galactic

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPCE. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

