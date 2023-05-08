VirTra (VTSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. VirTra had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million.
VirTra Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $5.45 on Monday. VirTra has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 million, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About VirTra
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
