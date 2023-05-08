VirTra (VTSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. VirTra had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million.

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $5.45 on Monday. VirTra has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 million, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in VirTra by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in VirTra during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in VirTra by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in VirTra by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VirTra by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. 12.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. It offers V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

