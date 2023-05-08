Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 63.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTS opened at $168.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.61. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.80 and a 52-week high of $248.23.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $176.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.21 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 20.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 22.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

