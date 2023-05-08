VNET Group Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

VNET Group restated their maintains rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IRTC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $154.40.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $124.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.43 and a 200-day moving average of $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 1.41. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $164.69.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.35% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $66,938.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,589.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,317 shares of company stock worth $1,831,058. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,205,000 after buying an additional 30,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,481,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,395,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,740,000 after acquiring an additional 973,450 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,617,000 after acquiring an additional 169,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Further Reading

